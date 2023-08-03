MQS Management LLC Acquires 928 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MQS Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.40. 256,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

