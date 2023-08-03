MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,842 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.57. 843,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.25. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.