MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,382 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 9.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 740,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 70.6% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 111,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 46,341 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.34. 637,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,032. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

In related news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven D. Black acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, for a total transaction of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

