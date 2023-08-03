MQS Management LLC Invests $463,000 in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Hub Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.93. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.77 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

