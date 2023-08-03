MQS Management LLC Makes New $479,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $5.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $198.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $206.53. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 425.35% and a net margin of 12.15%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

