MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,003 PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $22,069,567,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of PPL by 165.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.88. 1,212,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,236,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

