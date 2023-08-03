Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director John B. Hansen Sells 2,500 Shares

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,674,812.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.56. 292,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,174. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.10 and a 1-year high of $91.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.67.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $897.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 148,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 137,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

