Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Down 7.8% in July

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 5,920,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 430,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Mueller Industries stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.56. 292,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,174. Mueller Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.69.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $148,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $148,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,668.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,674,812.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,740 shares of company stock worth $3,771,541. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

