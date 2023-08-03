MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $237.99 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. MultiPlan updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

MPLN stock remained flat at $1.95 during trading on Thursday. 923,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,327. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MultiPlan from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MultiPlan

MultiPlan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.