MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $237.99 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. MultiPlan updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
MultiPlan Stock Performance
MPLN stock remained flat at $1.95 during trading on Thursday. 923,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,327. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.
MultiPlan Company Profile
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
