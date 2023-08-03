National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.32.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$24.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$24.37 and a 1-year high of C$47.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of C$621.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$663.80 million.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.