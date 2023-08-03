National Bank Financial Trims Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Target Price to C$55.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$58.75 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on ANDHF. TD Securities cut their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
