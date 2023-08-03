National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.19

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.19 and last traded at $59.05, with a volume of 78227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NATI. StockNews.com began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Price Performance

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.96%.

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,183.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Instruments by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,458 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,766,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,111,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $55,637,000. Finally, Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $48,868,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

