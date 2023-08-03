Needham & Company LLC Increases Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $1,100.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $900.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $886.57.

FICO stock traded down $6.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $823.12. 215,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,675. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $389.83 and a twelve month high of $860.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $803.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $732.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

