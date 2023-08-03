Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.26.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $86.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy has a 1-year low of $80.44 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,841,279.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,823 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,047. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

