Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRAM. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Everspin Technologies Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ MRAM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.90. 78,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,644. Everspin Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.14 million, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everspin Technologies

In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $41,121.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,554.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $41,121.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,554.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $71,679.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,907 shares of company stock worth $126,040 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,006,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 199,118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

