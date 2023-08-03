NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target Cut to $20.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 137.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NerdWallet from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

NRDS opened at $8.43 on Thursday. NerdWallet has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $646.75 million, a P/E ratio of 843.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. NerdWallet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NerdWallet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $25,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,234.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 30,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,297.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $25,622.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,234.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth approximately $18,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NerdWallet by 43.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 924,147 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,866,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,821,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in NerdWallet by 20.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,594,000 after acquiring an additional 501,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

