NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target Raised to $21.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 118.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRDS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. 1,161,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,585. The stock has a market cap of $736.51 million, a P/E ratio of 969.00 and a beta of 1.46. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.89.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 30,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,297.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $25,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,234.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 30,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $258,422.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,297.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 1,094.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

