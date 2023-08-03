Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,353 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $431.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,210,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,750. The firm has a market cap of $191.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $426.08 and its 200 day moving average is $366.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,443 shares of company stock valued at $36,488,472 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

