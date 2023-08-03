Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVRO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Nevro from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Nevro from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nevro from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Nevro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.08.

NYSE:NVRO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. 598,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.15. Nevro has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $719.98 million, a P/E ratio of 2,027.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Nevro had a net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,694.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 15.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

