New Gold (NYSE:NGD) and Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Financial Review

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) and Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of New Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of New Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Gold and Osisko Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Gold $604.40 million 1.19 -$66.80 million ($0.08) -13.19 Osisko Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Osisko Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New Gold.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for New Gold and Osisko Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Osisko Mining has a consensus price target of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 138.10%. Given Osisko Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Mining is more favorable than New Gold.

Profitability

This table compares New Gold and Osisko Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Gold -7.93% 1.02% 0.42% Osisko Mining N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New Gold beats Osisko Mining on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. New Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. It also holds 100% interest in the Quévillon Osborne-Bell property, which includes the Osborne-Bell Gold deposit, comprising 2,621 claims covering an area of approximately 140,207 hectares located in the Lebel-sur-Quévillon area of Québec; and holds 100% interest in the Urban-Barry property that consists of 1372 individual claims covering an area of approximately 74,135 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec. The company was formerly known as Oban Mining Corporation and changed its name to Osisko Mining Inc. in June 2016. Osisko Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

