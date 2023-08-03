New Harbor Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,067 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up about 5.3% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $15,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

EWZ stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.67. 17,444,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,617,129. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

