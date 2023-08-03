New Harbor Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.1% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL traded down $6.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.42. 105,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,284. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.55. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDGL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

