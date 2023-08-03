New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Short Interest Update

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 5,750,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on EDU shares. TheStreet raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

EDU stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.67. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,569,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,431,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth $853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

