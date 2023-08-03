New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Loop Capital

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of NEWR opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.06. New Relic has a 1 year low of $50.24 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.02 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,316,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Mark Dodds sold 9,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $612,093.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,066.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at $334,316,787.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,063 shares of company stock valued at $28,408,639. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 71.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

