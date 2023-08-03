NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.20

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.20 and last traded at $47.20, with a volume of 80 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.20.

NEXT Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94.

NEXT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.8451 dividend. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

