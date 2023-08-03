Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,844,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the previous session’s volume of 1,382,421 shares.The stock last traded at $3.10 and had previously closed at $3.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KIND shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Nextdoor Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.45.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextdoor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Nextdoor by 261.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Nextdoor by 17.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 7.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

