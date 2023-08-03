NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.08

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.08 and last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 308356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. CIBC raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.10.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 199.41%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,678 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 118,803 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.