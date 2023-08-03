NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,177,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,792. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.47. NiSource has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NI shares. UBS Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $318,420.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $580,189.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NiSource

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 106,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 58,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,093,000 after purchasing an additional 447,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

