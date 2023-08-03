NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NLOK opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

