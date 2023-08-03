Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Barclays

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.32.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. 8,781,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,836,782. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 674.16%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,084,752.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,084,752.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,654,392 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

