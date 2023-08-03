Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.80-$0.80 EPS.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,037,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,888,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 674.16% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.32.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $307,523.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,339.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 15,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $307,523.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 174,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,339.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

