Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Cut by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 2.7% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $17,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis Stock Down 0.7 %

NVS traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,020. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day moving average is $95.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.