NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. NOW had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE DNOW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,826. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.62. NOW has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $14.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth $220,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in NOW by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

