NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DNOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of DNOW traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 183,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,488. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.62. NOW has a one year low of $8.83 and a one year high of $14.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $594.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.30 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 14.67%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that NOW will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NOW by 535.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

