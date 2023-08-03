NTV Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after buying an additional 804,401 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,164,579,000 after buying an additional 162,116 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after buying an additional 523,135 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $161.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

