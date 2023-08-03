NTV Asset Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 182.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,436 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,928,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,649,781. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average of $71.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

