Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutrien updated its FY23 guidance to $3.85-5.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.85-$5.60 EPS.

NTR stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,688,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,573. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $102.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

