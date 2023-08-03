NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NUVA. Barclays lifted their price target on NuVasive from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.87.

NuVasive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.62 and a beta of 1.07.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $307.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.43 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 11.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NuVasive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 18.9% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 14.7% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

