Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NVG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 237,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,243. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 635.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 71,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,558 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 38,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 123,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,691 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

