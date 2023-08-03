Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $8.54. 94,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,862. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

