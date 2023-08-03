Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 1st

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $9.38 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,031. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $9.41.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.