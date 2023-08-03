Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 1st

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock remained flat at $9.38 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,031. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.27. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $9.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHAA. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the first quarter valued at $179,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 41.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth $305,000.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

