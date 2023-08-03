Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JQC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. 173,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,305. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

