Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JQC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.05. 173,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,305. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.