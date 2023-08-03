Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 257,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JFR remained flat at $8.04 during midday trading on Thursday. 913,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,423. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $9.24.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This is a positive change from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
