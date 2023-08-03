Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NMT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.37. 17,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,011. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 403.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

