Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:NMS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,961. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

