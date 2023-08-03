Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JMM)

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JMM traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.79. 5,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,631. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $6.53.

Get Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.