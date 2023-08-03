Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 2.4 %

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 13,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,666. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

