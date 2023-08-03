Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NRK traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 75,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,076. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $11.73.

Get Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $196,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.