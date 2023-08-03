Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NXN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. 14,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $12.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

