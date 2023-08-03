Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NQP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 23,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $12.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NQP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $882,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 182,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $131,000. 21.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

